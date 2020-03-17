Columbus Municipal Court will be in session March 18

Due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the city of Columbus is taking specific precautions. The following is an announcement from Columbus Municipal Court:

If your citation states your court date is March 18, please note the Columbus Municipal Court will conduct initial appearance hearings as scheduled. However, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic defendants will have the option of appearing via phone as well as in person, assuming City Hall remains open. Adult citations will be addressed starting at 2 p.m. and are statutorily open to the public. Juvenile citations will be addressed starting at 3:30 p.m. and are closed to the public. Juveniles must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Defendants may be granted a continuance if requested, but must advise the court in writing within 5 days of any change in address while their case is pending, and may retain an attorney at their own expense.

• To appear via telephone, call the court at 920-623-5922 between 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. for adults and 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. for juveniles. Have your name and citation number(s) handy. If you receive an out-going message leave your name, address, citation number(s) and a number where you can be reached. The court will follow up by phone or mail.