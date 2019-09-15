The Columbus music students WAM 2020 group will be holding a Fall Flower sale Friday, Sept. 20, 2 – 6 p.m. at 628 W. James St. in Columbus. On sale will be red, yellow, white, lavender and bronze mums in 9-inch pots as well as asters in 8-inch pots. The price is $13 each or 2 for $25. Pickup will be Sept. 20 at the W. James St. location. Pre-orders are being accepted to so we can ensure we order enough plants for everyone. You may contact a WAM2020 student, send an email to ColumbusWAM2020@gmail.com or call Melody at 920-623-9514. Provide the following information in your email: Name, email address, phone number and any notes and someone will get back to you.
The music students are raising funds for their 2020 European trip that includes visits to London, Paris, Switzerland, Austria, Venice and Germany. The choir and band will perform in each place for an experience of a lifetime.
