Columbus' N.I.C.C. Foundation has been helping families for 30 years

COLUMBUS—An organization that began 30 years ago as a wish from a 7-year-old boy is now in its 30th year of helping families in the Columbus and Fall River area.
The inspiration of the organization, which stands for Neighbors in Constant Care Foundation, came from the foundation’s organizer Julie Hornbacher. Her son, Nic, was 7 in 1991 and had heard at church about how some children do not have toys.
“My husband and I were in our office, and we heard a thumping noise,” Hornbacher said. “At first I thought he had fallen down some stairs, but then I saw him loading a garbage bag with toys, and he told me to find someone who needs the toys.”
Hornbacher, who was working for the ambulance service in Columbus at the time, was able to find homes for the toys, but after others including the police and fire department found out about the giving effort more and more toys were brought in and the NICC Foundation was formed.
Hornbacher, who has run Julie’s Java House for 20 years as well, said the NICC Foundation also is a year around job.
“It’s not just at Christmas, but Christmas is the only time that people notice us,” Hornbacher said.
The organization helps area residents throughout the year whether with rental assistance, utility payments and other resources.
Hornbacher said her son Nicholas will help along with his wife as will her daughter.
The gifts will be distributed on Dec. 19 and Hornbacher said she is hoping to have the gifts dropped off at either Julie’s Java House by Dec. 12. Currently there are 750 tags out for children in the Columbus and Fall River area. Tags that are not fulfilled by Dec. 12 will have items purchased for them the week of the distribution. She also works with Marine Toys for Tots to provide local children with gifts. Residents can drop off gifts in the Toys for Tots boxes in Columbus.
Each year, Hornbacher said about 1,500 gifts are given out. The Giving Trees are in place in Columbus businesses where people can choose a tag with items for the children. The trees are located in churches and the following businesses: Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, Gates Auto, Forward Pharmacy, Julie’s Java House, MT’s Town Tap, and Cercis Brewing Company.
“It is very important if you pull a tag that you leave the item with the tag,” Hornbacher said, which makes it easier for the correct items to go to the correct child.
For more information on volunteering and donating, call Hornbacher at Julie’s Java House at 920-623-5540.
Cash donations can be sent to: The N.I.C.C. Foundation, N4302, Old Highway 73, Columbus, WI, 53925.