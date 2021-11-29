Columbus' N.I.C.C. Foundation has been helping families for 30 years

COLUMBUS—An organization that began 30 years ago as a wish from a 7-year-old boy is now in its 30th year of helping families in the Columbus and Fall River area.

The inspiration of the organization, which stands for Neighbors in Constant Care Foundation, came from the foundation’s organizer Julie Hornbacher. Her son, Nic, was 7 in 1991 and had heard at church about how some children do not have toys.

“My husband and I were in our office, and we heard a thumping noise,” Hornbacher said. “At first I thought he had fallen down some stairs, but then I saw him loading a garbage bag with toys, and he told me to find someone who needs the toys.”

Hornbacher, who was working for the ambulance service in Columbus at the time, was able to find homes for the toys, but after others including the police and fire department found out about the giving effort more and more toys were brought in and the NICC Foundation was formed.

Hornbacher, who has run Julie’s Java House for 20 years as well, said the NICC Foundation also is a year around job.

“It’s not just at Christmas, but Christmas is the only time that people notice us,” Hornbacher said.