Columbus' Oddtoberfest is brought back to Fireman's Park on Saturday

COLUMBUS – Oddtoberfest is returning to Columbus Saturday afternoon with some seasonable events in store.
Oddtoberfest is hosted by the Odd Fellows Tri-County Lodge #40 and will be held at the Columbus Fireman’s Park pavilion from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Like other area events, the 2020 Oddtoberfest did not occur, and Oddfellow lodge secretary Rick Raatz said that they have cautious optimism about bringing the event back in 2021.
“We hope that people exercise the necessary caution as we try to bring back the fun that the festival has always provided,” Raatz said.
The event will include three bands.
“Polklamaity will play for the first couple hours followed by Carol and the Keynotes and the final band for the night will be the award winning Tom Brusky Band,” Raatz said.
The auto sho Oddto Show will also be going on and the kid’s area will be open from 2 to 4 p.m., Raatz said.
The Columbus Art & Author Fair will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. in the lower level of Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion as part of the Oddtoberfest Celebration. It is the fourth year for the fair and will have more than 30 authors and artists participating this year.
“Everyone is so happy to be able to go to an in-person event after so many months of cancelations,” says Valerie Biel, one of the event organizers, “We’ve had more interest in this event than usual, drawing artists and authors from other states. We’re really looking forward to showcasing such beautifully created work.”
Raatz said people always seem to enjoy attending the Oddtoberfest and the event has allowed them to donate money back to the Columbus community.
“People have enjoyed the atmosphere of a traditional style Oktoberfest themed festival and the specialty brats we serve from the Bavarian Sausage Kitchen,” Raatz said.
This year's organizations doing the 50/50 raffle include Boy Scout Troop 99, Discovery Charter School, Odd Fellows youth programs and the Columbus Fire department.
“I think people appreciate the opportunity to dance the polka in the historic pavilion that is decorated to resemble a German Bier Hall,” Raatz said. “We are always sincerely appreciative of the many guests and the generous sponsors without whom the festival would not happen.”