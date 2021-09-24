Columbus' Oddtoberfest is brought back to Fireman's Park on Saturday

COLUMBUS – Oddtoberfest is returning to Columbus Saturday afternoon with some seasonable events in store.

Oddtoberfest is hosted by the Odd Fellows Tri-County Lodge #40 and will be held at the Columbus Fireman’s Park pavilion from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Like other area events, the 2020 Oddtoberfest did not occur, and Oddfellow lodge secretary Rick Raatz said that they have cautious optimism about bringing the event back in 2021.

“We hope that people exercise the necessary caution as we try to bring back the fun that the festival has always provided,” Raatz said.

The event will include three bands.

“Polklamaity will play for the first couple hours followed by Carol and the Keynotes and the final band for the night will be the award winning Tom Brusky Band,” Raatz said.

The auto sho Oddto Show will also be going on and the kid’s area will be open from 2 to 4 p.m., Raatz said.

The Columbus Art & Author Fair will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. in the lower level of Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion as part of the Oddtoberfest Celebration. It is the fourth year for the fair and will have more than 30 authors and artists participating this year.