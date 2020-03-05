Columbus officials attend American Public Power Association Rally in Washington, D.C.

Mayor Michael Thom and Commissioner Larry Olson on behalf of Columbus and Columbus Water & Light attended the American Public Power Association’s 2020 Legislative Rally Feb. 25-27 in Washington, D.C. Thom and Olson used their time in D.C. to hold a briefing with Trump administration officials and conduct in-person meetings with Wisconsin Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-Madison) and Ron Johnson (R-Oshkosh), as well as Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-Glenbeulah).
“This year’s rally was an important opportunity to advocate for policies aimed at keeping our electric service for Columbus Water and Light customers affordable, safe, reliable and responsible – now and for the long term,” said Co-Superintendent Michelle Kaltenberg.
During the meetings, the local officials encouraged policy recommendations that safeguard the utility’s ability to cost-effectively finance critical municipal infrastructure, maintain a safe and reliable power grid, and create a level playing field for investments in clean energy technologies like battery storage, carbon capture and utility scale solar and wind projects. Thom and Olson also spoke with legislators about supporting the expansion of electric vehicles. By increasing the number of electric vehicles in the community, the electric grid could be used more efficiently — effectively reducing electric costs for all customers.
At the March 3 City Council meeting, Thom said the APPA Rally was "very beneficial."
"There were a lot of leaders advocating for more local control of utilities," Thom said. "It was also nice to talk to other Wisconsin mayors dealing with common issues."
“The APPA Rally gives President Trump’s administration and our Congressional delegates a chance to hear from local leaders on energy policy and how it impacts their constituents,” said Joseph Owen, Director of Government Affairs for WPPI Energy. “Legislative proposals can have real-life consequences for local communities, and we want to ensure policy makers keep Columbus Water and Light customers in mind.”