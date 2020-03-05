Columbus officials attend American Public Power Association Rally in Washington, D.C.

Mayor Michael Thom and Commissioner Larry Olson on behalf of Columbus and Columbus Water & Light attended the American Public Power Association’s 2020 Legislative Rally Feb. 25-27 in Washington, D.C. Thom and Olson used their time in D.C. to hold a briefing with Trump administration officials and conduct in-person meetings with Wisconsin Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-Madison) and Ron Johnson (R-Oshkosh), as well as Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-Glenbeulah).

“This year’s rally was an important opportunity to advocate for policies aimed at keeping our electric service for Columbus Water and Light customers affordable, safe, reliable and responsible – now and for the long term,” said Co-Superintendent Michelle Kaltenberg.

During the meetings, the local officials encouraged policy recommendations that safeguard the utility’s ability to cost-effectively finance critical municipal infrastructure, maintain a safe and reliable power grid, and create a level playing field for investments in clean energy technologies like battery storage, carbon capture and utility scale solar and wind projects. Thom and Olson also spoke with legislators about supporting the expansion of electric vehicles. By increasing the number of electric vehicles in the community, the electric grid could be used more efficiently — effectively reducing electric costs for all customers.