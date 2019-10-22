Olivet United Church of Christ in Columbus will host its annual Fall Festival and Swiss Steak Dinner Friday, Oct. 25, 4:30—7:30 p.m. The cost is $13 for adults and $6 for children 4 to 10. Carryouts available.
The Fall Festival includes a bake sale and a raffle with a grand prize of $500 cash, Badger men’s basketball tickets, big screen TV, and more. Olivet UCC is located at 313 West Prairie Street.
Tickets may be ordered by calling the church at 920-623-5140 or purchased at the door. For more information go to Olivetucc.org.
