The Columbus Olivet Congregational United Church of Christ invites the public to its annual Valentine Luncheon on Feb. 13 from noon—2 p.m. The church is located at 313 W. Prairie St., Columbus.

Tickets are $10 for a chicken dinner and deliveries are available. Please call the church for tickets at 920-623-5140 or call any Social Circle member. Walk-ins are also welcome.