Columbus park takes flight: Odd Fellows creating ‘Butterfly Trails’ area

COLUMBUS – It may seem an strange concept to build a park to attract migrating Monarch butterflies, but what else would one expect from members of the Odd Fellows Tri County Lodge 40.
Work on “Butterfly Trails Volunteer Park” has been flitting forward on River Road, adjacent to the Crawfish River on Columbus’ southwest side.
“Mayor Mike Thom and the Wastewater Treatment Plant Manager John Nehmer got together seven years ago and said, ‘Jeez we should do something with this property,” said project leader Winfield McDonald.
He says that the close proximity to the city and accessibility to city residents are two strong attributes.
Nehmer recalled, “The land wasn’t really being used for anything, and the idea of using it as a park appealed to Mayor Thom and myself. One civic group tried to take it on, but nothing really materialized until the Odd Fellows got involved. They grabbed onto the idea and ran with it.”
Odd Fellows have been community activists in Columbus since 1849. For the new park a partnership with the city and a deal was negotiated with a farmer leasing that land and acreage on the west side of the river. He, Bill Senehan, deep plowed the butterfly plot to eliminate the alfalfa and to help eradicate weeds.
Lodge members, and other volunteers, have chipped in with time, labor and other forms of support. Funds are raised chiefly through the group’s annual “Odd-Tober Fest,” usually held in September but cancelled this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
The butterfly area will be planted with native plants essential to Monarch breeding and survival. Monarch-friendly plants include eight varieties of milkweed; four varieties of blazingstar; lavender hyssop; smooth and New England aster; bergamot; purple coneflower; cup plant; ironweed; Ohio and stiff goldenrod; three varieties of phlox; Joe Pye weed and more native plants. The cost of seeds is nearly $1,900, with the labor being donated by Odd Fellows, city personnel and others.
Mown grass will encircle the butterfly zone. A band of switch grass will provide a nitrate-collecting buffer between the park and a wooded strip along the river. A trail will wind through the trees along the river. Legal right-of-way will allow public access along the river behind properties that could be developed in coming years.
Up to 3,000 feet of trail is planned, along with a canoe/kayak launch area, gravel covered parking areas, benches, bike racks and other features as time and budget allow.
“Truthfully the emphasis we’re trying to reach here is providing a haven for wildlife,” McDonald said. “We see eagles here. There’s some deer activity. It’s really the perfect setting for area residents to see nature and everything else we will have here. We’re also hoping that the schools will use it as an outdoor classroom to teach about conserving wildlife habitat and saving the environment.”
The Odd Fellows are committed to a 10-year stretch of park stewardship. Further evidence of community activism is the renovation of their lodge at 131 E. James St. Their home for the past decade is being brought back to life with facade restoration and other improvements.
The list goes on with funds raised for the purchase of a drone for the fire department, the senior center, the literacy center and other causes for Columbus and Fall River. Another effort includes the “Blessings in a Backpack” effort to help families make it through the weekend when free breakfasts and lunches are not available through the schools.
McDonald commended fellow lodge members for their involvement in the community, and for the multiple causes they support.
“They’re a great bunch of guys,” McDonald said. “They’re the ‘volunteers’ in the park title, along with parishioners from the Catholic church and school, the DNR and the city. This park is a great example of what can be achieved when people work together to get good things done for the community. Everybody who get involved should feel good about it.”
“It’s going to take some work obviously, but the idea is moving along very quickly,” said Nehmer. “They’re going to start planting the butterfly garden this month. They’ve got a great start, and the more people that get involved the better the results will be.”
To contribute or to volunteer visit Odd Fellows Tri County Lodge 40 on Facebook, email McDonald at lud5@yahoo.com, or call him at (608) 334-7988.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.