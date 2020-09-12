Columbus park takes flight: Odd Fellows creating ‘Butterfly Trails’ area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS – It may seem an strange concept to build a park to attract migrating Monarch butterflies, but what else would one expect from members of the Odd Fellows Tri County Lodge 40.

Work on “Butterfly Trails Volunteer Park” has been flitting forward on River Road, adjacent to the Crawfish River on Columbus’ southwest side.

“Mayor Mike Thom and the Wastewater Treatment Plant Manager John Nehmer got together seven years ago and said, ‘Jeez we should do something with this property,” said project leader Winfield McDonald.

He says that the close proximity to the city and accessibility to city residents are two strong attributes.

Nehmer recalled, “The land wasn’t really being used for anything, and the idea of using it as a park appealed to Mayor Thom and myself. One civic group tried to take it on, but nothing really materialized until the Odd Fellows got involved. They grabbed onto the idea and ran with it.”

Odd Fellows have been community activists in Columbus since 1849. For the new park a partnership with the city and a deal was negotiated with a farmer leasing that land and acreage on the west side of the river. He, Bill Senehan, deep plowed the butterfly plot to eliminate the alfalfa and to help eradicate weeds.