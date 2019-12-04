Residents in Columbus will see their tax bills rise somewhat after the 2020 city operating budget was passed by the City Council.
Council members approved the budget at its regular meeting, Dec. 2 at City Hall. In a presentation to the Council, Finance Director Kim Manley said the mill rate will be $23.04 per $1,000 of equalized property value for the 2019 tax bill. It’s a more than 5% increase from last year or $1.14 per $1,000.
“The nice thing is we did see some increases in credits, such as from the lottery tax credit,” Manley said. “It’s a little more by about $17.21.”
The total budget for 2020 will be $3,351,133.
Columbus had $2,155,743 of total revenue for 2019 with $4,135,702 of total expenditures. Expenses are projected to rise to $4,329,852 in 2020.
“When you look at your tax bill, you’re going to see that you’re taxed by multiple entities and they go through the same process as we do, they have expenditures and revenues,” Manley said. “When they get those numbers pulled together, they send levy certificates to local clerks saying, ‘You have to levy so much across all of the property in the community.’”
Manley said part of the budget increase is due to the city planning to add staff positions and improved services in 2020. The city plans to hire a part-time position to be shared with the senior center and recreation departments. The police department also plans to add more crossing guards.
Also new in 2020, residents’ trash and recycling bills will increase. Manley said a $7 increase will be added to the annual tax bill, raising it to $168 per year or $14 per month.
Other costs include $96,460 to Lifestar for emergency medical services and a full year of operation for the new municipal court.
Manley said Columbus’ debt service payments will rise next year to more than $66,000.
Columbus will likely see the benefits of creating a new tax incremental financing district, the city’s fifth.
“This district was created to assist with the project for G.D. Roberts, along with the possibility of assisting other businesses in the district with their expansion or helping a new business locate to the district,” Manley said.
The city purchased several items in 2019 from money in the capital projects fund, including equipment for the public works and fire departments, improvements to the recycling center, paying off police squad car leases, and the start of engineering work for the state department of transportation’s Farnham Street project. The project is scheduled for completion in 2022.
“In 2020, work is going to continue on unveiling the Roadmap 2050 project, we’re going to continue to do improvements to the recycling center, work on the police department building façade and engineering for Farnham Street as that Highway 89 transportation project continues,” Manley said.
Also starting next year, Columbus will begin a city loan program for small businesses. Manley said the Community Development Authority will work on the program’s guidelines. Funds are planned to be available for businesses starting in 2021. Planning and Economic Development Director Matt Schreiber also plans to implement a façade improvement program for Columbus businesses.
City projects on tap
Columbus plans to complete a few large street reconstruction and building improvement projects next year.
Hibbard Street is slated for a full reconstruction, to be completed in the fall of 2020. According to Manley, the city will borrow $1.5 million for the Hibbard work. Smaller projects, such as mill and overlay work, are also scheduled throughout the city.
Building infrastructure improvements include repairs to the police department, city hall, aquatic center, public works, the salt storage facility and senior center. The police department plans to replace its radio system and public works will replace two equipment trucks more than 20 years old. The city would borrow about $1 million for these improvements.
In addition, the sewer utility plans to borrow $1.5 million to replace a screen used to prevent large objects from flowing into the plant, along with an upgrade to its sludge storage capacity. The screen was installed in 1984. Total borrowing for loans is projected to be more than $4 million.
