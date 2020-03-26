Columbus Pick 'n Save takes precautions, adjusts hours through coronavirus pandemic

As residents in the Columbus area deal with the coronavirus pandemic, many are left with buying essential products from local grocery stores to keep their families fed.

With Maurer’s Hometown Market closing nearly a year ago, Pick ‘n Save is the only supermarket in the city. Pick ‘n Save’s management team said staff is working diligently to keep shelves stocked, along with making sure customers and staff remain safe and healthy.

Especially during the first week of the COVID-19 crisis, customers panicked and overloaded carts with items. In some cases, customers are still hoarding products. On March 25, toilet paper and paper towel shelves were mostly empty. Pick ‘n Save has placed signs on the shelves informing customers they are limited to one paper product at a time.

“I can’t say it enough — stop hoarding!” said Jim Hyland, VP of Communications and Affairs at Roundy’s Division, which owns Pick ‘n Save. “We ask our customers to be patient, shop responsibly and purchase what they need, knowing we will continue to replenish.”

The Columbus store is one of 106 Pick ‘n Save grocers in Wisconsin. According to Hyland, all the stores receive products from two distribution centers in Oconomowoc and Mazomanie. He said employees are working throughout the day to keep shelves stocked.