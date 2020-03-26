Columbus Pick 'n Save takes precautions, adjusts hours through coronavirus pandemic

As residents in the Columbus area deal with the coronavirus pandemic, many are left with buying essential products from local grocery stores to keep their families fed.
With Maurer’s Hometown Market closing nearly a year ago, Pick ‘n Save is the only supermarket in the city. Pick ‘n Save’s management team said staff is working diligently to keep shelves stocked, along with making sure customers and staff remain safe and healthy.
Especially during the first week of the COVID-19 crisis, customers panicked and overloaded carts with items. In some cases, customers are still hoarding products. On March 25, toilet paper and paper towel shelves were mostly empty. Pick ‘n Save has placed signs on the shelves informing customers they are limited to one paper product at a time.
“I can’t say it enough — stop hoarding!” said Jim Hyland, VP of Communications and Affairs at Roundy’s Division, which owns Pick ‘n Save. “We ask our customers to be patient, shop responsibly and purchase what they need, knowing we will continue to replenish.”
The Columbus store is one of 106 Pick ‘n Save grocers in Wisconsin. According to Hyland, all the stores receive products from two distribution centers in Oconomowoc and Mazomanie. He said employees are working throughout the day to keep shelves stocked.
“We are seeing some gaps in the supply chain, but they are the result of a demand issue, not a supply issue,” Hyland said.
To handle a high demand for products, Hyland said Pick ‘n Save stores have adjusted hours and plan to add additional staff. He said the stores have started an “aggressive” hiring program to add an additional 2,500 associates to “help us deal with the unprecedented surge in grocery shopping we’ve experienced over the prior two weeks.”
In addition, stores have modified hours of operation to give employees time to rest, clean and bring in new products. Hyland said stores have initiated special hours for seniors, 6-8 a.m., to allow time for people considered vulnerable to buy the products they need in a less-crowded environment. Overall, the store has increased customer hours from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
The Columbus Pick ‘n Save has implemented several new techniques to keep the store clean and safe.
1. For social distancing, the store had placed marked lines on the floor in front of all registers, pharmacy and self-checkout lanes, marking a 6-foot distance to keep customers apart at they wait through checkout lines. Earlier this week, the lines were replaced with floor decals with the message “Please Wait Here” in the same areas.
2. Coming soon, according to Hyland, the stores will place plexiglass shields between customers and associates in the checkout lanes to serve as protective barriers.
3. Pick ‘n Save also has stanchion signs reminding customers to practice social distancing.
4. An associate cleans carts before giving them to customers.
5. Hyland said the store’s front end is cleaned, on average, every 30 minutes.
6. The store has also hired a business partner to come in throughout the day to clean all customer interactive surfaces, such as refrigerator handles.
7. For employees, the store is providing extra breaks for more handwashing.
8. Hyland said they’re also allowing staff to wear gloves and masks if they want to.
9. Staff has also been informed to avoid mass gatherings and maintain a two-cart length distance (about six feet).
After customers buy products and bring them home, Hyland said the best advice is to wash their hands. He said it’s always a good practice to wash fresh produce after bringing it home.
Columbus Pick ‘n Save Manager Don Klug said, despite the viruses’ unprecedented effects, the store is doing its best to serve the public. Klug declined to comment much on the situation, choosing to defer to Hyland.
“I can’t stress enough the dedication and commitment of our fantastic employees,” Hyland said. “Right now, grocery workers are on the frontlines ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need. Klug and his store team are doing a great job at our Columbus Pick ‘n Save.”
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.