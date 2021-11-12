Columbus plans bigger event this year ushering in the Christmas season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Klock said there would be between 20 and 25 businesses participating in the afternoon event.

“At the end of the day, you turn the bingo cards in at Cercis Brewing Company (140 N. Dickason Blvd.),” Klock said.

There will be cotton candy given to those who complete the cards that will go into a drawing for prizes. Klock said the parade will begin at 7 p.m. and the tree lighting will be directly after it. The names of the prize winners will be announced at the tree lighting. Families will be notified if the children won prizes as well if they are not at the tree lighting.

Parade entries will meet at 5 p.m. at Columbus Elementary School. The parade will go down South Dickason Boulevard and end at the brewing company.

The parade traditionally was held on the night after Thanksgiving, but Klock said she felt a Saturday parade would add a lot to the holiday season in Columbus.

“Saturday allows us to engage more of the businesses in town,” Klock said.

Klock said she is hoping more to the festivities including an adult bingo card next year.

Anyone wanting to participate in the parade can contact Klock at helen.klock@exprealty.com.