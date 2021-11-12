 Skip to main content
Columbus plans bigger event this year ushering in the Christmas season
Columbus plans bigger event this year ushering in the Christmas season

120719-jrnl-news-parade-7

Columbus is planning a bigger celebration this year with the holiday parade moving to Dec. 4 to make way for an afternoon children's event at Columbus businesses. Pictured Santa talks to children before helping light the holiday tree in 2019 on the Columbus Public Library lawn after the parade.

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVE PHOTO

COLUMBUS – Hallmark Christmas movies are the inspiration for this year’s Columbus Christmas event.

Sam's Light Show in Waupun features the song "Christmas Canon" by Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The Columbus Holiday Festival will be held Dec. 4, with activities in businesses going from 2 to 6 p.m. before the parade that evening.

The idea is the brainchild of Helen Klock. Klock is renovating the former Fireman’s Tavern, 158 E. James St., into Tea Time Wine and Bakery, which should be open around the start of the New Year.

Klock said she is new to the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and excited to help out on the parade, but wanted to make a bigger event to bring even more people out to celebrate the season in Columbus.

“I wanted people to have the feel of celebrating a small town Christmas,” Klock said.

The afternoon event will feature a holiday bingo activity for children to visit businesses and participate in activities or have a snack. Klock said that her business will have children creating wine cork Christmas trees.

Columbus Parks and Recreation will have several activities including allowing children to pick out a gift that will  be wrapped for them and creating ornaments. A. Gile and Co., 150 N. Ludington St., will be taking photos of children in front of a Christmas tree. Klock said the Columbus Public Library will have grab and go crafts.

Klock said there would be between 20 and 25 businesses participating in the afternoon event.

“At the end of the day, you turn the bingo cards in at Cercis Brewing Company (140 N. Dickason Blvd.),” Klock said.

There will be cotton candy given to those who complete the cards that will go into a drawing for prizes. Klock said the parade will begin at 7 p.m. and the tree lighting will be directly after it. The names of the prize winners will be announced at the tree lighting. Families will be notified if the children won prizes as well if they are not at the tree lighting.

Parade entries will meet at 5 p.m. at Columbus Elementary School. The parade will go down South Dickason Boulevard and end at the brewing company.

The parade traditionally was held on the night after Thanksgiving, but Klock said she felt a Saturday parade would add a lot to the holiday season in Columbus.

“Saturday allows us to engage more of the businesses in town,” Klock said.

Klock said she is hoping more to the festivities including an adult bingo card next year.

Anyone wanting to participate in the parade can contact Klock at helen.klock@exprealty.com.

