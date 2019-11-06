Several Columbus residents are not pleased with the city’s plan to reconstruct Hibbard Street in the spring of 2020.
Residents expressed their concerns during the public comment portion of the Nov. 5 City Council meeting at City Hall. Most of the speakers live along Hibbard and will be affected by the road construction. While a few believe it is time for the road to be repaired, they’re frustrated by the city’s possible plans to add a sidewalk and widen the roadway.
Residents along Hibbard will likely be charged a special assessment fee to help pay for repairs. Some of the speakers said they just recently received notice from the city about the street reconstruction. The city approved a task order for Hibbard Street at its Oct. 1 meeting: https://tinyurl.com/yyec6jxy
Columbus plans to hold a public information meeting regarding Hibbard reconstruction Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m., at the Senior Center. The session will include a project presentation and time for questions.
Dr. Jim Will, a 59-year-resident of Columbus, said the street doesn’t need to be widened. Will said making the street wider could lead to more speeding.
“That road was put in when the subdivision was created as an access road to the subdivision. Right now, we have a nightly raceway and the last thing people along Hibbard Street want is a wider raceway,” Will said. “We do not need to widen the street if we repave it. We do not need curb and gutter and sidewalks. I hope that our aldermen, for sure, will work diligently to prevent what you have done without consulting the residents of Hibbard prior to this move.”
Mark Krause said when he moved to Columbus two years ago the city informed him no street work was planned for at least five years. Krause said the city provided only a week’s notice of plans to repair the street.
“I’ve lived in 12 homes through the length of my marriage and two streets were put in,” Krause said. “We had up to six months to a year’s notice in other municipalities and it’s just ridiculous this is being crammed through so quickly and allowing for a lot of mistakes.”
Krause claimed some motorists speed through Hibbard at 45 miles an hour. The street is known as a good connecting point to opposite ends of the city.
“It’s just such a straight shot; if you widen it to 28 feet, it’s just going to be a race track,” Krause said. “We need stop signs or speed bumps if you’re going to widen it. Everyone is going to use it to get through the city, quickly.
“All the neighbors I’ve talked to along Hibbard Street are thrilled about a new street, it’s just how it’s being presented to us.”
Krause, and several other residents, live on a hilly portion of the street. He said there is plenty of water runoff there in the early spring. Krause is worried adding a sidewalk will prove dangerous to pedestrians walking along a wet and icy surface.
“You’re going to expect me to maintain it and put myself at risk of being sued if someone falls,” Krause said. “You’re also putting the residents and city at risk because you’re aware of the situation. And, it’s a sidewalk to nowhere. There is not one connecting sidewalk on the side streets, other than Dix Street.”
Krause said sidewalk repairs, do to potential freezing and cracking, could be costly to residents and the city in the future.
“Who is going to pay for it?” Krause said. “I can tell you no one is in favor of a sidewalk because it just doesn’t make sense.”
Carly Rodenkirch echoed her neighbor’s angst. Rodenkirch said she “strongly opposes” putting a sidewalk in as it could become dangerous in the winter and spring.
Jeremy Roll said he was disappointed in the short notice.
“How do you know I can afford this?” Roll said. “If I have to budget my finances, I should know ahead of time this is going to happen.”
Chris Roelke, who lives along Manning Street, said the city needs a better long-range plan for street repairs. Roelke proposed a 10-year plan when making an unsuccessful bid for a City Council seat during the spring 2018 election.
“We need to let residents know years in advance,” he said. “Columbus needs a road-improvement plan that makes sense.”
According to the city, the public meeting – the second of three – will allow residents to provide feedback and receive clarification on the project’s scope. Preliminary plans include sanitary sewer replacement, manholes and sewer laterals (pipes), a new storm sewer, along with inlets and manholes to improve drainage. Water main, valves, hydrants and water services will also be replaced within the right of way. Along with new sidewalk and curb and gutter, driveway aprons will also be installed.
During the meeting, City Attorney Paul Johnson said a public hearing will be conducted prior to the project going forward or special assessment approved.
“There is still plenty of time to make revisions,” said City Engineer Jason Lietha.
Council Member Ian Gray opposes the reconstruction plan and said the city should get more public feedback before moving forward. Gray was the lone council member to vote against a special assessment. Other members believe the project could be modified, but is necessary.
The city is also planning similar improvements to Turner Street, extending to Hibbard. For more information, contact City Engineer Jason Lietha, 608-819-2600, Department of Public Works Director Zach Navin, 920-623-5908 or Joe Hammer from Columbus Water and Light, 920-623-5912.
