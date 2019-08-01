Columbus is hosting two events Aug. 6 to bring the community together for fun activities and help those in need.
From 4-7 p.m., Columbus Middle School will host Giving Back Night and, from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., Columbus Police Department, along with several other law enforcement and safety departments, will take part in the 36th annual National Night Out at Fireman’s Park.
Cori Denk, Director of Community Learning for Columbus School District, said the Giving Back event helps families prepare for the upcoming school year as shopping for clothes and supplies can get expensive.
“We know that we have families in need in this town, so by the time you buy school supplies, clothes and haircuts, you’re looking at a couple hundred dollars,” Denk said. “That’s why we started Giving Back Night, to help those families in need.”
Through Giving Back Night, donated, gently-used clothes are donated for families in need. Denk said a large variety of sizes will be available, from Kindergarten age to adult. Other supplies will be available as well, including toothbrushes. Hair stylists from the Old Garage Barbershop, the Hair Barn and Studio 28 also plan to be there offering haircuts.
“Everything is free; you can just walk in the door and help yourself to what you need,” Denk said.
On Aug. 3, the Columbus Lions Club is hosting Stuff the Bus, a drive to provide school supplies for local families. Those school supplies will be available for families at Giving Back Night.
“It they come to our event, or in the middle, they can also go to National Night Out, which is a wonderful event the city has hosted for many years,” Denk said.
Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner said the event has grown in popularity in recent years. Last year’s event featured a large turnout and food was gone in less than two hours. This year, brats, hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn, will be available from 5:30 until it’s gone.
As in previous years, the event features music, demonstrations, a magician, face painting, a MedFlight helicopter, a police squad car and bike, bounce house, kids’ games, dunk tank (featuring local law enforcement officers and Columbus School District principals), balloon makers and raffle drawings. New this year, the event will include vehicles from Columbus Department of Public Works.
“The dunk tank was a big hit last year,” Weiner said.
Attendees can also participate in an impaired-driver simulator, which allows drivers to operate a golf cart through an obstacle course while wearing impairment goggles.
“It simulates two different levels of intoxication,” Weiner said. “People tend to laugh at it, but it does put into perspective the type of impairment you could be at.”
Columbus Fire Department will have its vehicles on display, including a fun obstacle course and opportunities for children to use fire equipment.
Weiner said Lifestar EMS will also have a vehicle available and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department plans to bring a K-9 officer for a drug-detection demonstration. Similar to last year, the sheriff’s department will bring its large, armored SWAT vehicle. Wisconsin State Patrol is also scheduled to display a vehicle. Weiner said there could also be a taser demonstration, too.
“The kids can climb around in it and have a good time,” Weiner said of the armored vehicle. “It’s really a fun night. We look forward to it every year.”
Night Out includes several prize giveaways, including a 32-inch smart television set, two children’s bikes, and other surprises.
National Night Out allows families to connect with law enforcement and emergency personnel on a more personal level. It helps forge community partnerships with local police and the citizens they serve. Weiner said the event relies heavily on local business sponsorships.
“The past couple years, other than officers’ wages, there wasn’t a dime of taxpayer money spent on that event,” Weiner said. “The community has been very good to us.”
The event is free, however attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Columbus/Fall River and Crossroads food pantries.
