Columbus police and fire departments hope to return to full staff in 2020

As Columbus’ police and fire departments transition into a new year, its chiefs provided an update reflecting on 2019 and goals for 2020 to the City Council.

Council members approved the reports at the Dec. 17 meeting. The police department remains understaffed, according to Chief Dennis Weiner. However, the department hired a new officer in early December and plans to fill a sergeant position in early January.

Based on the report, Columbus police employed nine full-time sworn officers as of mid-December. The department currently has six patrol officers, two lieutenants and the chief. The city budget provides funding for 10 officers.

Weiner said new officer Andrew Henn started Dec. 4. Henn completed his police academy training last July. According to Weiner, Henn is a U.S. Army veteran and served in Afghanistan, along with providing hurricane relief efforts in the U.S.

Along with completing a few significant investigations toward the end of 2019, personnel also finished important training sessions. In November, Weiner and lieutenants Darrel Ward and Roger Witthun, attended a one-day session on conducting effective personnel investigations. Attorney Kyle Gulya, who also serves as the city’s labor counsel, provided instruction.