Columbus police and fire departments hope to return to full staff in 2020

As Columbus’ police and fire departments transition into a new year, its chiefs provided an update reflecting on 2019 and goals for 2020 to the City Council.
Council members approved the reports at the Dec. 17 meeting. The police department remains understaffed, according to Chief Dennis Weiner. However, the department hired a new officer in early December and plans to fill a sergeant position in early January.
Based on the report, Columbus police employed nine full-time sworn officers as of mid-December. The department currently has six patrol officers, two lieutenants and the chief. The city budget provides funding for 10 officers.
Weiner said new officer Andrew Henn started Dec. 4. Henn completed his police academy training last July. According to Weiner, Henn is a U.S. Army veteran and served in Afghanistan, along with providing hurricane relief efforts in the U.S.
Along with completing a few significant investigations toward the end of 2019, personnel also finished important training sessions. In November, Weiner and lieutenants Darrel Ward and Roger Witthun, attended a one-day session on conducting effective personnel investigations. Attorney Kyle Gulya, who also serves as the city’s labor counsel, provided instruction.
“This training was very comprehensive,” Weiner said. “Personnel investigations are very complicated matters with a lot of different dynamics and (this) helped us understand the process in greater depth.”
Also in late 2019, Lt. Ward, along with Columbus School District staff, completed a security assessment at Columbus High School. Weiner said Ward attended training in early 2019 to direct school security assessments.
“This is a comprehensive process and required by law every three years,” Weiner said.
School security continues to be a major concern for districts across the country. The problem hit closer to home in recent weeks with incidents in Oshkosh and Waukesha.
Weiner is almost one-year into his tenure as chief. He was promoted last March after serving as interim chief for about 10 months.
Fire department reports
Fire Chief Randy Koehn said his department responded to 163 calls (through November) throughout the year. The department reported 158 calls during the same time in 2018.
As of Dec. 1, the Columbus Fire Department had 36 paid, on-call firefighters (non-probationary members) and two still completing the probationary period. Along with the chief, the department has 39 active members.
Koehn reported firefighter Scott Allan resigned Nov. 30 after nine years serving the district.
“There is someone currently in the hiring process to fill the vacant position,” Koehn said.
The chief said the department will be full-staffed after it fills the vacancy.
Public works report
Public Works Director Zach Navin reported a busy end of the year for his department.
Due to an early burst of snow in November, DPW extended city leaf pickup through Nov. 20. Navin said department staff attended a training session in November covering how to properly add salt and brine to mixing equipment on plow trucks. He said the session helped staff determine the proper amount of mixture to use on icy roadways.
With Columbus’ wastewater treatment plant short-staffed, Navin said DPW personnel have provided help in recent months. Navin praised John Nehmer and Ryan Hoffman for making sure operations run smoothly at the plant.
“They have been doing an outstanding job and should be recognized for the long hours they’ve been putting in,” Navin said.
Also in the past couple months, DPW helped install downtown holiday decorations and Navin worked with City Council to approve a new snow and ice removal fee for residents.
Navin was hired as the new DPW director last spring.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.