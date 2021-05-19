 Skip to main content
Columbus Police are now able to scan found pets due to donation
Columbus Police are now able to scan found pets due to donation

COUMBUS – Columbus Police now have 24/7 ability to scan pets who are located thanks to a donation from the Columbus Countryside Vet Clinic.

The scanner, which is valued between $230 to $250, is held close to the animal and moved around, and if the animal has a chip, it will recognize it and display a chip number. That number is searched in a national database to identify the pet owner. 

Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner said on average the scanner will be used between 5 and 10 times a year but will allow the police officers to stay in town during non-business hours rather than traveling to Juneau to identify the pets.

“Several months ago, during the renewal process... of the stray dog contract the department has with the Dodge County Humane Society, the issue of identifying stray dogs owners came up,” Weiner said. “We have access to Columbus Countryside Vet Clinic staff and an animal microchip scanner during regular business hours. It was suggested I look into purchasing a pet chip scanner for 24/7 ability to scan pets.”

Weiner said he began research and reached out to an expert.

“We contacted Columbus Countryside Vet Clinic to see what they use,” Weiner said. “During that conversation, staff indicated Dr. (David) Gerber may be willing to donate one, and subsequently did. The Columbus City Council approved the donation in April, as part of the city’s donation policy.”

The scanners only work on pets whose owners have had a chip installed, Weiner said. Pet owners who did install the chips should remember to keep address and phone numbers current.

“We have had incidents of locating a dog and the chip information was not up to date, creating extra time and effort to locate the owner,” Weiner said.

The donation from the Gerber may help Columbus police to increase efficiency in handling stray pets.

“The possibility of identifying an owner promptly with a chip reader can and will save the department time and travel,” Weiner said. “Currently, if we are unable to identify a stray dog owner, depending on a variety of factors, we may hold on to them briefly hoping the owner calls or transport them directly to the Dodge County Humane Society in Juneau. At times, there may only be one officer on duty or available.”

