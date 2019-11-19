Columbus police have arrested a suspect in a string of facial cream thefts at Pick n' Save in Columbus.
Sandra J. Cartwright, 61, of Fort Atkinson was taken into custody Monday, according to Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner. She was arrested at her home in Fort Atkinson. Cartwright was booked into the Columbia County jail on three counts of misdemeanor theft.
"A search warrant had been obtained for Cartwright’s residence and vehicle," Weiner said in a press release. "During this search numerous items Cartwright acknowledged were stolen from the Columbus Pick n' Save were recovered."
Weiner said public information led to Cartwright's arrest. She reportedly stole more than $745 in facial cream on at least three separate incidents since April. Video cameras in the store captured images of Cartwright that police distributed to the public.
You have free articles remaining.
"Further investigation confirmed she was the person seen on the videos and drives a car matching the description of the Nov. 14, 2019 theft," Weiner said.
Columbus police released a press release Nov. 15 asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.
"Within three hours the Columbus Police Department received a tip of who the suspect was," Weiner said.
The police chief said most of the stolen items were recovered at Cartwright's residence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)