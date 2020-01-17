Columbus Police Deparment welcomes new sergeant, patrol officer

The Columbus Police Department’s roster of patrol officers, including one that started in December, now have a sergeant to lead them.
Sgt. Mark Creighton joined the department Jan. 7 after emerging from a hiring process that featured four “highly-qualified applicants,” Lt. Darrell Ward wrote in an email. Creighton brings with him 14 years of experience as a patrol officer with the Baraboo Police Department, the last nine of which was as the city’s first K9 handler.
“Sgt. Creighton also has invaluable training that will greatly benefit the police department, including being a field training officer, which will help in his new leadership role and with the training of new officers within the department,” Ward wrote. “We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to have such an experienced police officer come to our department.”
As a patrol sergeant, Creighton will oversee the department’s patrol officers and will help schedule assignments while working in the field.
“I’ll be out there doing traffic stops and enforcing traffic laws, while also handling investigations and complaints that come in on a daily basis,” Creighton said.
He was also Baraboo’s director of the Citizens Police and Fire Academy, an outreach program for explaining the inner-workings of city’s emergency services to Baraboo citizens. Having worked previously with Ward, who had been a K9 handler for Columbia County, Creighton said that his primary reason for leaving Baraboo was career related.
“Our department did not have a supervisory position open at this time,” Creighton said. “It’s been a career goal (of mine) to become a sergeant and then eventually move up the chain of command.”
Creighton also mentioned a desire to work in a small town — a return to familiarity given his roots in Hazel Green, a village in the southwest corner of the state with a population of around 1,200.
“When I grew up and when I got into law enforcement, I kind of had it in the back of my head that at some point I would like to achieve chief status for a smaller community,” he said. “So when I went to Baraboo, it was the biggest (community) I wanted to get into as far as departments and now that I’ve been doing this for almost 15 years, I kind of wanted to scale it back down again. Columbus is that size for me.”
Married with children, Creighton does not yet live in Columbus, but is not opposed to moving closer. His hobbies include deer hunting, horseback riding or “anything outdoors,” he said.
As for his choice of career, he said that it was simply a “calling.”
“I remember just being in high school and kind of saying, ‘well, I think that’s what I want to do,’” he said. “I went to Blackhawk (Technical College) for the criminal justice program and once I started the program, I felt that this was the right choice for me.”
One of patrol officers under Creighton’s oversight, Prairie du Sac-native Andrew Henn, joined the police department Dec. 4 fresh out of the law enforcement academy.
“The process which resulted in officer Henn being hired had approximately 12 candidates apply and officer Henn was the top candidate,” Ward wrote.
Prior to getting into law enforcement, Henn served in the U.S. military as a geospatial engineer. He began his career in the Wisconsin National Guard in August 2012 before moving to active duty in the U.S. Army in May 2016.
Henn was stationed in Seoul, South Korea, as well as San Antonio, where he helped with disaster recovery during the 2017 hurricane season. Finally, Henn left the Army in May of last year at the rank of sergeant.
“I got into law enforcement because I wanted to keep helping people after my time in the Army,” Henn wrote in an email. “The past month with the Columbus Police Department has been great and I’m excited to continue working in the community.”