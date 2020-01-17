Columbus Police Deparment welcomes new sergeant, patrol officer

“Our department did not have a supervisory position open at this time,” Creighton said. “It’s been a career goal (of mine) to become a sergeant and then eventually move up the chain of command.”

Creighton also mentioned a desire to work in a small town — a return to familiarity given his roots in Hazel Green, a village in the southwest corner of the state with a population of around 1,200.

“When I grew up and when I got into law enforcement, I kind of had it in the back of my head that at some point I would like to achieve chief status for a smaller community,” he said. “So when I went to Baraboo, it was the biggest (community) I wanted to get into as far as departments and now that I’ve been doing this for almost 15 years, I kind of wanted to scale it back down again. Columbus is that size for me.”

Married with children, Creighton does not yet live in Columbus, but is not opposed to moving closer. His hobbies include deer hunting, horseback riding or “anything outdoors,” he said.

As for his choice of career, he said that it was simply a “calling.”