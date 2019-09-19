The Columbus Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle and one house break-in, reported recently in the city.
"Early this morning, for the second time in a little over a week, numerous unlocked vehicles were rummaged through in the city of Columbus," said Police Chief Dennis Weiner. "Cash, credit cards, wallets and other items were stolen. Along with that this morning, residents of a home woke up to noise in their house and found intruders, who fled and sped away in a smaller white SUV. Drawers had been pulled out and rummaged through. Entry to the home is believed to have been gained by entering an unlocked car and using the garage door opener."
Columbus police is seeking help from the public. Weiner said any residents who live in the Vista Circle, Ridgeview Lane and Avalon Road area that have home video systems that capture vehicles on the roadway and were recording Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, are asked to contact the department at 920-623-5919.
"This also serves as a reminder to residents to lock your cars, remove any potential valuables and report any suspicious activity in your neighborhoods," Weiner said.
