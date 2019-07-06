The Columbus Police Department responded to a call Saturday morning reporting a stabbing that turned out to be a prank, according to Police Chief Dennis Weiner.
Police were called to a home along West Mill Street in Columbus at 7:34 a.m. Saturday. A call came into the department shortly before stating a man had stabbed his wife and was suicidal. Weiner said officers were on scene in less than a minute.
"When officers got there they found no such incident," Weiner said. "In fact, officers woke the residents up. The parents were sleeping in the lower level and the children were upstairs. Everyone was safe and no one was in any danger."
Weiner referred to the bogus call as a "spoof" call, otherwise known as "swatting." He said the caller identified themselves as a person living at the residence. Weiner said it's likely the caller knows the residents at the home.
"Typically in these types of incidents, the caller knows the people they're spoofing," Weiner said. "Or they could have just did a Google search and found the resident's name and number, but usually there is a connection."
A May 23, 2018, swatting call in Dodge County closed Highway 151 when police responded to a report that a man had taken hostages at a residence between Beaver Dam and Columbus. The call was eventually traced to an Ohio teen who was accused of making at least 140 swatting calls across the United States.
Columbus police will continue to investigate the prank call.
"We're trying to figure out the exact origin of the call, but it's difficult," Weiner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)