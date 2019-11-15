The Columbus Police Department is looking for public help in identifying a woman in a string of cosmetic facial cream thefts.
In a press release, Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner said the thefts total more than $745. Weiner said the thefts have occurred on three separate occasions, April 25, Sept. 13 and Nov. 12 at a grocery store in Columbus. Security camera photos show the white female entering the store, going to the cosmetic aisle and taking a "substantial quantity" of boxes of Regenerist face cream, retailing for about $30 each. The images show her stealing other healthcare items as well.
"She places them in two large purses she has in the top portion of her cart," Weiner said. "She then goes to the front of the store, walks through the checkouts, as there are no items in her cart, returns her cart, removes the purses and walks to her car."
You have free articles remaining.
Weiner said each theft was captured through an in-store video system. Police report the suspect drives a late 1990s, or early 2000s-era small white or silver Ford or Mercury four-door vehicle.
If anyone knows who the suspect is, they can contact the Columbus Police Department at 920-623-5919. Callers can remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)