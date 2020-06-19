Columbus Police seek help in thefts from cars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Columbus Police Department is requesting help to identify those responsible for thefts from vehicles that occurred in the city the late evening of June 15 and early morning of June 16.

Thefts occurred on Waterloo Street, South Spring Street and several other streets in those areas. Residents in those areas who have video cameras or video doorbells that capture motion are asked to check them for any vehicles or persons who appear suspicious between 11 p.m. June 15 and 5 a.m. June 16.

After reviewing video clips provided to police, it appears there may have been two separate groups, likely working together.

"We are committing a great deal of resources to this situation," Police Chief Dennis Weiner said in a press release. "These are often difficult to solve for a variety of reasons and we are asking for your help."

Anyone who recognizes any of the people in the images are asked to call the Columbus Police Department at (920) 623-5919. Callers may remain anonymous.