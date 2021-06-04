Columbus pool begins regular hours on Monday following weekend soft opening

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Area Aquatic Center will have a "soft opening" this weekend followed by regular hours beginning Monday.

The soft opening will be Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Regular hours will be weekdays noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. with weekend hours of noon to 8:30 p.m.

Patrons will be encouraged to use COVID-19 protocols in the bathhouse. Locker rooms will be open this year and cleaned once a shift. The family changing rooms will be open to patrons, but will be locked between uses.

The concession stand will be open with its full menu.

It is $4 for a Columbus resident day pass, $5 for non-resident day pass and $3 for evening passes.

More information is available at cityofcolumbuswi.com/2169/Aquatic-Center.