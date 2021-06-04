 Skip to main content
Columbus pool begins regular hours on Monday following weekend soft opening
Columbus Pool opens with soft opening this weekend

Keegan Lemerand, 4, Edgerton, looks at the Columbus Area Aquatic Center last week while visiting friends in town. The pool will be having its soft opening this weekend before it begins its normal operating hours on Monday. The pool will be open weekdays noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. and weekends noon to 8:30 p.m.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Area Aquatic Center will have a "soft opening" this weekend followed by regular hours beginning Monday.

The soft opening will be Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Regular hours will be weekdays noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. with weekend hours of noon to 8:30 p.m.

Patrons will be encouraged to use COVID-19 protocols in the bathhouse. Locker rooms will be open this year and cleaned once a shift. The family changing rooms will be open to patrons, but will be locked between uses.

The concession stand will be open with its full menu.

It is $4 for a Columbus resident day pass, $5 for non-resident day pass and $3 for evening passes.

More information is available at cityofcolumbuswi.com/2169/Aquatic-Center.

