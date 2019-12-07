Back in the 1980s, a few Wisconsin hospitals began a unique tradition.
The institutions would hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony each December, where speakers would read the names of those who had passed away. It has been 35 years since Prairie Ridge Health, formerly Columbus Community Hospital, began their version of this program.
Known as Lights of Love, the free to attend ceremony will again take place in the hospital’s main entrance, 1511 Park Ave., at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9. Christmas trees will shine with white lights representing the deceased, colored lights for the living and blue lights for people who live overseas, including U.S. military personnel.
At hospitals across the state, this practice has taken off “like wildfire,” according to Marilyn Koshel, who was responsible for bringing the event to Columbus in 1985.
“I heard about a hospital in the northern part of the state (that was) doing it,” Koshel said. “I thought that was such a good idea, so I took it to our volunteer president at the time, who was Rachel Ehlenfeldt. I said, ‘Do you think we could possibly put it together for this year?,’ because it was already Nov. 1.”
Ehlenfeldt agreed, not wanting to wait a whole year to jump start the new program, and the hospital’s all-volunteer Columbus Community Hospital Auxiliary set to work in putting together the inaugural tree lighting.
“Together we formed a committee,” Koshel said. “I went to the Rotary Club and as close as I can remember, they bought the first lights for our trees and the trees we used were at the north entrance to the hospital. There were three big evergreen trees out there at the time and the Rotarians decorated the trees with the lights.”
The memorial began with an intent to “remember those they had lost or to show appreciation for family and friends through the purchase of a light in their memory or honor,” according to a hospital press release.
Eventually, the hospital’s trees grew too large to be properly managed, so fresh Christmas trees are set up and decorated each year just outside the front entrance.
“I’m just amazed that after 35 years, the community is still supporting it,” Koshel said. “It typically raises between $4,500 and $6,000 each year, and if you multiply that by 35, that’s quite a sum of money for the Lifeline program over all these years.”
The Prairie Ridge Health Lifeline program provides a home emergency response system for residents near the hospital. Lights of Love helps pay for the expensive Lifeline equipment.
“Lifeline enables elderly, handicapped or medically-fragile persons to live independently, while assuring them that if they need help quickly, it will be available to them at the press of a button,” according to the press release. “The service is available to those with traditional landline phone service and cellular or wireless service. A GPS system is also available.”
The hospital’s volunteer group also continues to be the stewards of Lights of Love, though the group is now known as Volunteers of Prairie Ridge Health.
To contribute a light for the ceremony, participants must mail a donation of at least $5 to Lights of Love, c/o Prairie Ridge Health, 1515 Park Ave., Columbus, WI 53925. Donation forms for including names to be read are available at the hospital and on the Prairie Ridge website.
Large boards will display the names at Prairie Ridge Health through the end of the month and will also be in the hospital’s newsletter.
“(Lights of Love) is a way to recognize (people and) get those names in print again to remind a community that once they were a part of your family,” Koshel said.
