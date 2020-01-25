Columbus' Prairie Ridge Health receives top performer awards

Prairie Ridge Health wrapped up 2019 by receiving three top performer awards from two healthcare data organizations as a result of scores received for patient experience, physician engagement and patient perspective.Press Ganey awarded Prairie Ridge Health the Guardian of Excellence Award for Patient Experience in the medical clinic setting. The ranking is based on quarterly surveys received by March 31, 2019. Prairie Ridge Health ranked above the 95th percentile for every quarter from May 2018 to April 2019 in regard to Likelihood to Recommend, Overall Rating and Teamwork.
“As one of nine hospitals in Wisconsin to receive the patient experience clinic award, we are honored to be recognized as a top performer for patient experience,” said Rob Pasbrig, Director of Quality at Prairie Ridge Health. “Our team of medical professionals continuously strives to improve patient satisfaction by providing expert care with compassion, respect, and understanding.”
In addition, Press Ganey presented Prairie Ridge Health with the 2019 Pinnacle of Excellence Award for Physician Engagement. The single client with the highest overall score in each of the three market segments receives the award. Prairie Ridge Health was the top performer in the nation for hospitals with less than 100 beds for 2019 and has received a physician engagement score above the 90th percentile for three consecutive years. All physicians and advanced practitioners at Prairie Ridge Health were invited to participate in the survey.
“We are very fortunate to have a team of highly skilled, compassionate and dedicated physicians and advanced practice providers that strive to make both the patient experience and the work experience exceptional every day,” said Jamie Hendrix, Vice President of Patient Care Services. “Whether it is participating in our medical staff meetings, being a part of our organization’s employee and community events, or taking the time to provide education to our team members and community members, our providers know the importance of connecting with those living in our service area.”
Prairie Ridge Health also received the 2019 Performance Leadership Award for Patient Perspective on behalf of the Chartis Center for Rural Health. Based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics, the award reflects top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the United States.
Prairie Ridge Health is a 25-bed critical access acute care facility in Columbus offering inpatient, outpatient and diagnostic services. In addition, the organization provides access to primary care, orthopedics, general surgery, physical therapy services, obstetrics and gynecology, and rheumatology via three healthcare clinics located in Beaver Dam, Columbus, and Marshall.
For more information regarding Prairie Ridge Health, visit PrairieRidge.Health or call 920-623-2200.