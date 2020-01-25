Columbus' Prairie Ridge Health receives top performer awards

Prairie Ridge Health wrapped up 2019 by receiving three top performer awards from two healthcare data organizations as a result of scores received for patient experience, physician engagement and patient perspective.Press Ganey awarded Prairie Ridge Health the Guardian of Excellence Award for Patient Experience in the medical clinic setting. The ranking is based on quarterly surveys received by March 31, 2019. Prairie Ridge Health ranked above the 95th percentile for every quarter from May 2018 to April 2019 in regard to Likelihood to Recommend, Overall Rating and Teamwork.

“As one of nine hospitals in Wisconsin to receive the patient experience clinic award, we are honored to be recognized as a top performer for patient experience,” said Rob Pasbrig, Director of Quality at Prairie Ridge Health. “Our team of medical professionals continuously strives to improve patient satisfaction by providing expert care with compassion, respect, and understanding.”