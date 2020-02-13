Columbus prepares for National FFA Week

Columbus FFA Meeting: Tuesday, Feb. 18! Date Change The chapter meeting date had to be moved due to a forensics meet being held at the high school on Monday, Feb. 17. This is an important meeting all FFA members should plan to attend to elect the new officer team. Make sure you mark your calendars.

FFA Alumni Meeting: Feb. 24 at 5:45 p.m. in the Ag room. Anyone that would like to support the FFA members can be part of the FFA Alumni. The alumni will be planning their upcoming event to support their scholarships.

National FFA Week Feb. 17-21, 2020: Columbus FFA will celebrate National FFA Week at the high school and middle school the week prior to National FFA week to fit the trimester schedule and avoid finals week for trimester 2. The FFA officers have plans to serve a farm breakfast pizza on Tuesday, a pie and ice cream social for staff on Wednesday, tractor drive in day on Thursday, and Boot and Truck Day on Friday. They have other plans in the works, so stay tuned!

Agribusiness Dinner: March 17, 2020 the Agribusiness dinner will be held again this year at Kestrel Ridge with a new comedian. See the event posted on the Columbus FFA Facebook page. Proceeds from this event are donated to the Columbus FFA and Ag Ed Program. Save the date!

