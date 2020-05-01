Columbus Public Library begins curbside pickup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Public Library now offers curbside pickup which is limited to the items within the library’s collection.

The Safer at Home Order does not allow for the movement of library materials from one library to another to fill holds. Holds can be placed on items through the online Linkcat system, be sure that the items shows up as “available” at Columbus Public Library.

General requests can be made by contacting the library at 920-623-5910, email info@columbuspubliclibrary.info, or by filling out a Google form that can be found on the library’s website columbuspubliclibrary.info. Once the items on hold are ready for pick up, the library staff will be in contact to set up a time to pick up items.

For more information on other libraries, visit scls.info/librariesbounceback.

For more information, call the library at 920-623-5910.