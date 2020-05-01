Columbus Public Library begins curbside pickup
0 comments
alert top story

Columbus Public Library begins curbside pickup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
030720-jrnl-news-superintendent-2

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor, left, with Columbus Public Library Director Lindsey Ganz outside the library March 4.

 Kevin Damask, Columbus Journal

Columbus Public Library now offers curbside pickup which is limited to the items within the library’s collection.

The Safer at Home Order does not allow for the movement of library materials from one library to another to fill holds. Holds can be placed on items through the online Linkcat system, be sure that the items shows up as “available” at Columbus Public Library.

General requests can be made by contacting the library at 920-623-5910, email info@columbuspubliclibrary.info, or by filling out a Google form that can be found on the library’s website columbuspubliclibrary.info. Once the items on hold are ready for pick up, the library staff will be in contact to set up a time to pick up items.

For more information on other libraries, visit scls.info/librariesbounceback.

For more information, call the library at 920-623-5910.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News