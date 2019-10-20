Area writer and frequent writing workshop presenter Valerie Biel will present a creative writing workshop at the Columbus Public Library Annex Tuesday, Oct. 22. The workshop is entitled, “Come Write With Us!”
The workshop will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Library Annex, which is located at 251 W. James St., Columbus. All persons age 16 and older are welcome.
“Whether you’ve been writing for years or have only recently said the magic words, ‘I am a writer,’ you’re invited to build your skills within a supportive group,” Biel said. “We’ll discuss current projects, writing goals, and work on specific skills for effective storytelling. There’ll be plenty of time for questions and some fun, short writing exercises.”
Biel is a public relations professional and a highly-rated educator on writing, publishing, and book promotion topics. She is the author of the award-winning “Circle of Nine” series, stories of magic steeped in the Celtic mythology of Ireland’s ancient stone circles. She holds a degree in Journalism (Public Relations/Broadcast News) and Political Science from the University of Wisconsin and has spent more than 25 years working in the public relations field. Biel provides a variety of publishing/editorial services, promotion assistance, and online courses to authors through her company LostLakePress.com. Her blog was named one of the top 50 writing blogs of 2018 by the UK Writers Hub. You can follow her writing adventures at: ValerieBiel.com.
