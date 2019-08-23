The Columbus Public Library kicks off its fall Local Author Series on Thursday, Sept. 12 with local author and history enthusiast Janice Ulrich. The meet and greet for Ulrich will be at the Kurth Brewery Hospitality Room, 729 Park Ave., Columbus. Pizza and hors d’oeuvres will be provided, and attendees may purchase soda, water or beer. All three books will be available for purchase that night, with profits from the sales being donated to historic preservation in Columbus, specifically toward continued restoration of the pavilion in Fireman’s Park.
The presentation begins at 6 pm. All are welcome.
Long-time Columbus residents will remember Ulrich as the daughter of Marshall and Ruth Griffith, owners of Griffith Flowers. She was married to Don Boelte for 33 years, and together they owned a wholesale food service distributorship. She enjoys volunteering with several organizations in the community, including the Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission. She has lived in Columbus most of her life.
Ulrich has been delving into Columbus history and publishing books about it since 2015, and has recently published the third in her series of books of historic photographs about Columbus. Her first book, “Images of America-Columbus,” (2016) features 200 historical images documenting Columbus’ history from its founding in 1839 up to about 1950. Ulrich and photographer Sue Walcott self-published the follow-up volume, “Discover Columbus: World War II Era to 2017” (2017) containing 150 images, some in color.
Her third book, “Columbus” in the Postcard History Series by Arcadia Publishing, will be featured at the signing. This volume contains 216 beautiful postcards, some with vintage art work, and others with classic photographs featuring two local photographers, C.P. Ziegler and J.L. Trapp, captured between 1900-1915. The volume also contains some contemporary images by local resident Rod Melotte, as well as cards from several local residents. The majority of the postcards came from the files of the Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission.
“I knew Arcadia had a postcard series, so I began to wonder, ‘Could I come up with between 180 and 240 postcards to do it?’” Ulrich said. “Upon discovering several hundred, I knew I could do it and only choose the highest-quality images.”
Ulrich has also written a 50-page pamphlet about the Badger Motor Car Company, which manufactured 237 vehicles in Columbus between 1909-1911. One lucky car has remained and its remarkable story is related, along with about 50 historical photographs.
This event will take place at the historic Kurth Brewery Hospitality Room in Columbus, which is featured in all four of the books. There will be a discussion of all four books, as well as a slide show with dozens of postcard images that were not reproduced in their full-color form in the latest volume.
Other local authors featured in the library’s series will include Columbus native Ken Hansen and his thriller, “The Light of Our Yesterdays” (Sept. 24), Mazomanie resident Bill Stokes and his book “Margaret’s War” about German POWs in rural Wisconsin during WWII (Sept. 30), a creative writing workshop with Randolph writer Valerie Biel of the “Circle of Nine” series and other books (Oct. 22), and Sun Prairie resident Thierno Diallo’s memoir of his years in the USSR under Gorbachev, “Nieggri In Moscow” (Nov. 5).
