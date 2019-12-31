Columbus Public Library presentation to share Iditarod experience

Their website describes the Iditarod dog sled race as: “A race covering 1,000 miles of the roughest, most beautiful terrain Mother Nature has to offer…” Add to that temperatures far below zero, winds that can cause a complete loss of visibility, the hazards of overflow, long hours of darkness and treacherous climbs and side hills, and you have the Iditarod. A race only possible in Alaska, from Anchorage, in south central Alaska, to Nome on the western Bering Sea coast. It has been called the “Last Great Race on Earth,” and it has won worldwide acclaim and interest.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As an avid Iditarod fan, Linda Degnan followed the grueling Iditarod dog sled race online for many years. Her dream of seeing the Iditarod from the start, finish and some checkpoints in between finally came true in March of 2019.

Degnan, from DeForest, will share her photos and tales of these incredible men, women, and dogs, who brave the dangers of Alaska to complete “The Last Great Race on Earth.” The 2020 race begins March 7.

Check out this interesting presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library Annex at 251 W. James Street in Columbus. The program is free and open to the public.