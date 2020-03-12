Columbus Public Library welcomes acclaimed author David Benjamin

From the Independent Press Awards, he was honored as a Distinguished Favorite in Mystery for Skulduggery in the Latin Quarter and won Best Essay Collection for “Almost Killed by a Train of Thought.”

Applause for ‘Black Dragon’

Benjamin, who knows Japan first-hand from working as an editor and columnist for several Tokyo newspapers and magazines, describes his thriller this way. “Reporter Steve Knight has stumbled into a terrorist plot to destroy Japan’s imperial family and turn Asia’s model democracy into a gangster state. Japan’s fate comes down at last to a wild race through Tokyo, amidst a hail of bombs and bullets, in a disintegrating Volkswagen Beetle!”

James Fallows, of The Atlantic magazine calls the thriller, “A genuine page-turner, full of enough action, suspense, sly humor, and sharp, cultural insights….an enjoyable and provocative book.”

Amy Borrus, former Tokyo correspondent for Business Week, applauds Benjamin’s mystery this way. “An entertaining comic thriller laced with keen, often funny observations of Japanese culture and etiquette. Tokyo comes alive with vivid descriptions of the sights, sounds and tastes of the city.”

Looking back, reflected by the multitude of manuscripts, stories and books he’s written, the author certainly knew what he wanted to do when he grew up. “It’s all about storytelling,” he said. “I’m still doing what I envisioned doing with my life. We always need stories to shine a light on the world around us.”