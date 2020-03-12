Columbus Public Library welcomes acclaimed author David Benjamin

David Benjamin knew he was a writer when he was in grade school.
“It was more compulsion than inspiration. I had to tell stories and I needed an audience,” he said. “My classmates were my guinea pigs.”
He started his first novel in elementary school reading chapters aloud at St. Mary’s School in Tomah. He adapted (and embellished he says) some of that experience in his memoir, The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked (Random House, 2002).
On March 17 he’ll highlight the making of “Black Dragon,” a fast-paced thriller published under his own imprint, Last Kid Books, during a special appearance at the Columbus Public Library Annex from 6:30-8 p.m.
The author explains, “My friends call it a page-turner.” In the story, an American journalist and his beautiful Japanese sidekick struggle to outwit a vicious and diabolical 19th-century gangster come back to life, while fleeing a Korean/Australian assassin, in Tokyo.
The book won top honors from New York City Big Book Awards, in the Political Thriller category.
At the Columbus library he will discuss the plot, structure and legwork behind the crafting of this award-winning book. He will also talk about his recent novel, “Jailbait,” a crime novel set in a small Wisconsin town.
Worldly storyteller
Known for his witty, offbeat writing style, Benjamin splits his time between homes in Madison and Paris, France. His credits include journalist, editor, ghost-writer, novelist, satirist, essayist, columnist, travel writer and theater critic. He was also a cannery worker in Waunakee.
He draws ideas from a lifetime of stories from living and traveling throughout the world as well as stories gleaned from his own backyard. Some of his well-drawn characters may be found charting paths through Wisconsin mysteries; page-turners he expertly brings to life.
Besides living in Paris and Japan, Benjamin and his wife Junko have traveled the world, from Hong Kong to Brooklyn, from London to Morocco, harvesting anecdotes and tales he folds into his writing.
Last year he added publisher to his long list of accomplishments. His publishing imprint—Last Kid Books (lastkidbooks.com) —pays homage to Benjamin’s first published “fiction,” “The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked.”
Benjamin’s publishing company received awards from the NYC Big Book Awards in four categories. In addition to “Black Dragon,” he received a Distinguished Favorite in Crime Fiction for “Three’s a Crowd,” Best Romantic Comedy for “A Sunday Kind of Love.” His novel, “Summer of ’68,” was also a Distinguished Favorite in Historical Fiction.
From the Independent Press Awards, he was honored as a Distinguished Favorite in Mystery for Skulduggery in the Latin Quarter and won Best Essay Collection for “Almost Killed by a Train of Thought.”
Applause for ‘Black Dragon’
Benjamin, who knows Japan first-hand from working as an editor and columnist for several Tokyo newspapers and magazines, describes his thriller this way. “Reporter Steve Knight has stumbled into a terrorist plot to destroy Japan’s imperial family and turn Asia’s model democracy into a gangster state. Japan’s fate comes down at last to a wild race through Tokyo, amidst a hail of bombs and bullets, in a disintegrating Volkswagen Beetle!”
James Fallows, of The Atlantic magazine calls the thriller, “A genuine page-turner, full of enough action, suspense, sly humor, and sharp, cultural insights….an enjoyable and provocative book.”
Amy Borrus, former Tokyo correspondent for Business Week, applauds Benjamin’s mystery this way. “An entertaining comic thriller laced with keen, often funny observations of Japanese culture and etiquette. Tokyo comes alive with vivid descriptions of the sights, sounds and tastes of the city.”
Looking back, reflected by the multitude of manuscripts, stories and books he’s written, the author certainly knew what he wanted to do when he grew up. “It’s all about storytelling,” he said. “I’m still doing what I envisioned doing with my life. We always need stories to shine a light on the world around us.”