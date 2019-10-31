A familiar face has returned to Columbus to lead its nationally-acclaimed library.
Lindsey Ganz was hired as the new director for the Columbus Public Library. Ganz, formerly, Powers, began her tenure Oct. 7. Ganz spent her youth in Columbus and is a 2001 Columbus High School graduate.
“Columbus is a place that feels like home to me,” Ganz said. “It’s nice to be back in the area. I still have family that live around here as well. It’s always been a special place for me.”
Cindy Fesemyer, the library’s previous director, left at the end of May to pursue a position with Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. For the past few months, Wyocena Library Director Tracie Miller served as interim director.
When the director position became available, Ganz thought coming back to her hometown would be a good opportunity. The library’s sterling reputation was also a selling point. In 2017, it was honored as the second-best small library in America.
“There are a lot of people who still recognize me so that’s nice,” Ganz said.
Always intrigued by libraries, Ganz made an interesting career shift several years ago. She earned a degree in special education from UW-Eau Claire and taught at Poynette High School for eight years. While teaching, Ganz worked part time at the Poynette Area Public Library as an assistant.
“I became really interested in libraries and possibly looking at that director position,” Ganz said.
Ganz completed director certification courses and, after former director Kris Daugherty retired, applied and received the position in Poynette. Ganz served as director for five years before coming to Columbus.
“Libraries have always been special to me, since I was a child. I loved to read,” Ganz said. “Kris was very supportive of me giving this a chance and she had a background in special education, too.”
At Poynette, Ganz started her director role just after the library expanded its children’s area. She helped create several new programs for families that brought more interest to the library. Ganz also oversaw renovation projects to make the library more appealing.
As she transitions to her role in Columbus, Ganz has several future goals. Columbus has certainly changed since Ganz graduated from CHS 18 years ago. She wants to spend time getting to know the community and identify its needs.
“I’m looking forward to connecting with the people of the community,” Ganz said.
Ganz also plans on improving the library’s communication, programming and developing more of a welcoming environment and physical space. In addition, she plans to maintain the library’s solid reputation for customer service.
“I also want to work closely with the community and library board to identify solutions for some of our physical space needs,” Ganz said.
The library has utilized extra space provided at the Annex building, but in the coming years, it will likely require more room to serve the community.
“It’s probably too soon to think about the big changes,” Ganz said. “I just want to get to know the community first and see what their needs are. Try to make sure we are changing with the community and address those needs as they come up. I definitely want to maintain and improve upon what is already going on here.”
Through the past few years, Ganz has built relationships with members of the Columbia County Library Board. She believes her transition to Columbus will be smooth.
“I’m hoping, with my background in education, to connect with the local schools and build a partnership there as well,” Ganz said. “Cindy did a nice job of building those partnerships and I want to continue that. Everyone I’ve met here has been so nice and welcoming. It’ll be a good fit.”
When she’s not directing the library, Ganz enjoys spending time with her family. Ganz and husband, Mike, have a four-year-old son, Bryce, and are expecting a second child soon. To wind down, Ganz enjoys crafting, crocheting, biking and taking hikes with her family.
“We’re on a mission to see every waterfall in Wisconsin before my son turns 18,” Ganz said. “We haven’t gotten too far into our adventure yet, but we’re just starting.”
To connect with Ganz, send email to lindsey@columbuspubliclibrary.info or call 920-623-5927.
