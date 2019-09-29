DPW hosts Honor Tree Program
Interested in honoring a loved one, newborn, graduate, or that special someone with a tree in a Columbus city park for all to enjoy for years to come? The Columbus Public Works Department is accepting fall orders until Oct. 16 for the 2019 season. A donation is tax-deductible. For more information on the Honor Tree City Parks – Beautification Program, see the Honor Tree link on the Public Works page of the city website, or contact the Public Works Department at 920-623-5908, or email at columbusdpw@columbuswi.us.
