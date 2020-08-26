Columbus puts out call for proposals on what to do with Columbus statue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Columbus is seeking proposals for what to do with its no longer displayed Christopher Columbus statue.

The Columbus Common Council voted to removed the statue in July following an effort started by local student Abbi Adams as Christopher Columbus' image shifts from one of a noble hero to one of a subjugator of the continent's native people. The statue was removed from where it sat off Highway 151 near Highway 16/60 and placed into city storage. The statue was gifted to the city in 2012 by the 1992 Columbus Quincentennial Celebration organization. The statue ended up on Wisconsin Department of Transportation right-of-way following a road project.

The council then advanced a request for proposals about the statue on Aug. 18, which was posted on Friday.

"The city is interested to consider how community and cultural organizations may re-use the statue in or around the city of Columbus, although parties outside of the Columbus area who have a serious interest in obtaining the statue may also submit proposals for consideration," the request said.