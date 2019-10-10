The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and Columbus’ downtown have reason to celebrate.
After months of fundraising, members of the chamber’s board of directors raised enough money through the Downtown Beautification Fund to place holiday decorations through the city’s downtown.
Chamber member and fund advocate Beth Reanee said the group has purchased wreaths and LED snowflake lighting for street poles, along with decorations for the holiday tree outside Columbus Public Library.
Reanee provided an update on the holiday decorations at the Oct. 8 Chamber board meeting at Fast Lanes in Columbus.
“This should be a very exciting and beautiful experience for the Columbus community,” Reanee said. “They did it! These amazing, wonderful people and businesses made something magical happen.”
The fundraising group will present the donation to the city at the Oct. 15 City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. Reanee said the group is still fundraising for holiday lighting along Dickason Boulevard in hopes of having the boulevard illuminated for the annual holiday parade Nov. 29. In July, Reanee said about $37,000 needed to be raised to fund the project.
“We will be gifting (the city) the wreaths, snowflakes and the holiday library tree decorations,” Reanee said. “The big thing now is we’re going to put new decorations on that holiday tree – it’s going to be amped up.”
Reanee has been working with the Columbus Department of Public Works to coordinate decoration installation. On Tuesday, she said materials are already coming in. She is hoping to recruit chamber members to help put the decorations together at the end of the month.
Reanee said the beautification fund would be a continuous fundraiser; as additional money comes in, it can be saved for future city projects. She wants to see the city take on a more active role in continuing the fundraiser.
“The overwhelming response (from donors) was the city really needs to take this on, whether they like it or not,” Reanee said.
Chamber Vice President JD Milburn said this year’s parade will run through the boulevard, unlike previous years when it proceeded down James and Ludington streets.
“It will not return to its original route; it’s just too hard to get two state road closures for one event,” Milburn said. “Here’s why we moved it to the boulevard: it’s safer, we can get more people in the middle of the boulevard and we don’t have to get two state road closures, which is a nightmare.”
The chamber is also planning a Thanksgiving weekend wine walk, along with its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Fireman’s Park Pavilion. Kara Premo Rake said this year’s Breakfast with Santa will be Saturday, Dec. 14. She said food will be provided by Columbus Family Restaurant. Organizers are looking for volunteers to help with setup Dec. 13 and the day of the event.
Paula Steiner said this year’s wine walk will feature 11 different wines and three sodas at various stops in Columbus. The event will begin at Fast Lanes. Steiner said red and white wines will be offered at each location.
“We’re looking to sell 250 wine tickets and 100 soda tickets,” Steiner said. “We’re roughly at 137 between the two. If anyone is looking to join and participate, it’s going to be a great time.”
“I like it, I think it’s going to be fun,” said Chamber President Rich Luey.
Student ambassadors needed
The Chamber is looking for a Columbus high school student to serve as its 2019-2020 ambassador. Jaime Sydow, now a UW-Oshkosh student, served as the 2017-18 ambassador and Kiersten Ott, a 2019 CHS graduate, was last year’s ambassador.
Juniors and seniors at CHS are eligible to apply. Ambassadors receive $1,000, which can help with future education expenses. Ambassadors must attend one chamber board meeting per month and participate in Columbus events, such as Safe Trick or Treat, Holiday Parade, Breakfast with Santa and the July 4 Parade. Board members said serving as ambassador can be good resume-booster.
CCEDC: Chamber kicks in
Also on Tuesday, the board approved $1,000 for the Columbia County Economic Development Corporation.
Milburn attended the CCEDC meeting with county business members Sept. 24. Spurned by the county and some municipalities, including Columbus, the CCEDC is asking businesses to help keep the corporation afloat. Milburn said the corporation has helped provide grant funding for large businesses in Columbus. Business memberships range from $25,000-$500.
“They help with finding some big grants that are available,” Milburn said. “But the city needs to be a part of this and put some skin in the game. The chamber could really lead the charge here.”
