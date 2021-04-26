Columbus raises wage range to recruit candidate for DPW director

COLUMBUS --- Columbus has made the proactive step in hiring its new DPW director with a recruitment plan including raising the wage range to recruit the right candidate for the position.

The Columbus City Council approved raising the salary range to end at $75,000 rather than $70,000

Columbus’ city administrator Kyle Ellefson said that he has heard from recruiting companies that filling that position is difficult due to limited candidates in the field.

Ellefson said he arrived in Columbus in April when the position was filed by Zach Navis. Navis left the position in September for a position in a different city.

“We struggled to get a large enough applicants for the position,” Ellefson said.

A man from Georgia was hired in February, but only lasted a short time in the position which puts Columbus back into hiring for the position.

“We did increase the salary by $5,000 to attract more qualified candidates,” Ellefson said. “It is competitive and we see a lot of other communities in that range.”

Ellefson said that there is a normal turnover rate in the department for other employees.