Columbus raises wage range to recruit candidate for DPW director

COLUMBUS --- Columbus has made the proactive step in hiring its new DPW director with a recruitment plan including raising the wage range to recruit the right candidate for the position.
The Columbus City Council approved raising the salary range to end at $75,000 rather than $70,000
Columbus’ city administrator Kyle Ellefson said that he has heard from recruiting companies that filling that position is difficult due to limited candidates in the field.
Ellefson said he arrived in Columbus in April when the position was filed by Zach Navis. Navis left the position in September for a position in a different city.
“We struggled to get a large enough applicants for the position,” Ellefson said.
A man from Georgia was hired in February, but only lasted a short time in the position which puts Columbus back into hiring for the position.
“We did increase the salary by $5,000 to attract more qualified candidates,” Ellefson said. “It is competitive and we see a lot of other communities in that range.”
Ellefson said that there is a normal turnover rate in the department for other employees.
“You don’t see the same things you saw 20 or 30 years ago when everyone was a lifetime worker,” Ellefson said.
However there are many workers in the Columbus DPW who have spent decades there and Ellefson they do things to keep them including this time hiring an interim DPW director who will begin on Tuesday.
“We are trying to hold onto the quality group that we have and find more help as we can,” Ellefson said.
The interim director will spend a few days a week in Columbus addressing priority issues that come up in the department.
Columbus is advertising for a new director and will probably extend the deadline if they do not get enough applicants, Ellefson said.
“A public works director is an interesting position which only a certain number of people are suited for,” Ellefson said. “They have to have a certain set of technical skills and use them in real life and be really good with people.”
In addition, the candidate should have significant planning skills, Ellefson said.
“This position really does make a better community,” Ellefson said. “It creates a positive impact on people’s lives."