Columbus reaching out residents about water quality issues

High levels of lead have been found in the drinking water of some homes in Columbus.
Joe Hammer, co-superintendent at Columbus Water & Light, said the problem is not widespread.
He noted that levels above the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s action limit usually occur in homes built before 1950, which are more likely to have lead pipes. Homes built prior to 1984 could have lead solder. According to the EPA, exposure to lead may cause health problems ranging from stomach distress to brain damage.
“The tests are taken at homes that have lead services, so that’s the service that comes from the water main into the house,” said Hammer. “I would say a vast majority of homes do not have to be concerned because there are limited numbers of lead services that still remain.”
His office looked over its records and estimated that approximately 200 homes throughout the city may be affected. Schools have newer water services so it shouldn’t be an issue on that front.
Columbus Water & Light source water, water mains and finished drinking water do not contain lead.
Homeowners with concerns can contact Columbus Water & Light at (920) 623-5912 or columbuswaterandlight.com to get more information or arrange for an appointment.
“We can come into the home and check what it is coming into the house. We have a swab that’s called a lead check that we can rub onto the pipe and it can tell us whether it’s lead or not,” said Hammer.
When water is in contact with pipes or service lines and plumbing containing lead for several hours, lead may “leach” into the drinking water.
“If you don’t have any type of filter system, one of the best things you can do is just to turn the cold water faucet on and let it flush for a few minutes and that should flush out any concerns of anything that’s been sitting stagnate for a while,” he said.
The local utility company is looking at two sources of possible financial assistance if lead service lines need to be replaced.
“Right now we are in the process of applying for grant money that’s being made available through the DNR. And also we are writing up a program that would allow us to lend money to the homeowner and it could be paid off over a 10-year period. We could loan up to $5,000 at 1% interest,” he said.
Hammer said the city council’s Police and Fire Commission regulates those funds and the program requires final approval. He said monies from either one of the two sources wouldn’t be available until next year.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.