Columbus reaching out residents about water quality issues

“We can come into the home and check what it is coming into the house. We have a swab that’s called a lead check that we can rub onto the pipe and it can tell us whether it’s lead or not,” said Hammer.

When water is in contact with pipes or service lines and plumbing containing lead for several hours, lead may “leach” into the drinking water.

“If you don’t have any type of filter system, one of the best things you can do is just to turn the cold water faucet on and let it flush for a few minutes and that should flush out any concerns of anything that’s been sitting stagnate for a while,” he said.

The local utility company is looking at two sources of possible financial assistance if lead service lines need to be replaced.

“Right now we are in the process of applying for grant money that’s being made available through the DNR. And also we are writing up a program that would allow us to lend money to the homeowner and it could be paid off over a 10-year period. We could loan up to $5,000 at 1% interest,” he said.

Hammer said the city council’s Police and Fire Commission regulates those funds and the program requires final approval. He said monies from either one of the two sources wouldn’t be available until next year.

