Columbus rec reopening plans made

The tentative start date for the summer day camp is June 22 and the program will implement more rules and more limits to maintain social distancing between campers while frequently sanitizing, staggering drop-off times, providing hand sanitizer and discouraging the sharing of items, all to limit possible exposure to the virus. Campers will have their own designated craft kits and staff will stay with the campers all day. Outdoor activities will be emphasized and campers are to be from the local area.

Council member Trina Reid said the summer camp would be a safer option than dropping off a child at the neighbor’s house. Ryan said she has a relative who works at a daycare and the guidelines seemed similar to what they do. Gray said the program is a good one for families but he wants to make sure safety is paramount, and was concerned about whether young children would be able to social distance.

“This year you’re going to have to ask them to leave because they gave each other a hug, not because they did something normally out of line,” he said.

Recreation officials said parents and children have to sign a handbook and they can be asked to leave if they do not follow the rules. Officials said they are not afraid of keeping the campers in line, they do if every day and are prepared to abide by the additional rules.