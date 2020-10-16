Columbus receives $400,000 grant for bike and walking trails

The city of Columbus received a large state grant to help cover the construction of new trails for bikes and pedestrians across the city.

The state Department of Transportation announced this week that 28 communities received over $14 million in grant funding for transporation alternative projects. Columbus received $403,000 to build out a network of bicycle and pedestrian trails. The cost of the project is estimated at $509,000 and scheduled to begin in 2023. Design and engineering work will begin in 2021. In announcing the city receiving the grant, Mayor Mike Thom said the trail project will enhance quality of life, improve safety and help achieve the long-term vision for the city. More details will become available as the project continues.

The Columbus project will involve over 8,600 feet of trail, including segments running through Firemans Park, Kiwanis Park and downtown and segments providing connection to Park Avenue, Tower Drive and the elementary school. The goal is to provide safe connections between different city sites and help implement a plan for safe routes to school.

The state administers the grant using federal funds. The city is responsible for the costs of engineering and real estate acquisition when buying limited permanent easements for trail segments crossing private property.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

