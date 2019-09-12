Columbus Recreation held its summer Adult Fitness Challenge June 1-July 31. This year's winners include Jerrod Fox, for the male division, and Darlene Fochs in the female bracket.
In the challenge, competitors performed a fitness related routine of their choice from June 1—July 31. They kept track of their time. For every 75 minutes completed, their name was entered into a drawing for a Fit Kit.
Fox and Fochs won several prizes, including Kind Bars, Lintelek Fitness tracker (color choice), ear buds, hand weights, jump rope, Pick and Save gift card, resistance bands with carry bag, fitness journal, cooling sports towel, water bottle, duffle Bag, and $25 Amazon gift card.
