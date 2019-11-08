The Columbus Recreation Department held its annual Halloween decorating contest throughout October.
You have free articles remaining.
Winners were selected from each city district and received Visa gift cards. There were no entries from District 2. Rec Director Amy Jo Meyers said residents should get ready for the Holiday decorating contest coming soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)