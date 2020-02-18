Columbus Recreation hosting Garage Indoor Sale at Fireman's Park Pavilion
Columbus Recreation hosting Garage Indoor Sale at Fireman's Park Pavilion

Columbus Recreation will host a Garage Indoor Sale, Feb. 22-23 at Fireman’s Park Pavilion in Columbus.

The event runs from 8 a.m.—3 p.m. both days. The sale will include household items, kitchen items, clothing, furniture, books, art, electronics, games and more.

Buyers should have cash on hand for vendors.

Residents can turn their unwanted items into prized possessions. Vendors interested in reserving a spot should call Recreation Director Amy Jo Meyers at 920-623-5936. Cost to reserve a 10-foot long, 10-foot wide space, including one table and two chairs, is $20. Registration can also be obtained by emailing recreation@columbus.wi.us.

