Columbus Recreation has opened registration for both third and second grade girls basketball programs this fall.
Registration deadline for third grade basketball is Oct. 10; Nov. 22 for second grade. Missed deadlines result in a $5 late fee. Contact Columbus Recreation Director Amy Jo Meyers at 920-623-5936 or send email to recreation@columbuswi.us for more information. Cost for both programs is $30 for Columbus residents and $35 for non-residents.
Players may also enroll online at apm.activecommunities.com/columbusrecwi/Home.
You have free articles remaining.
Practices for the third grade team will be held at Columbus Elementary School, 6- 7 p.m., Oct. 21-Nov. 25. For the second grade squad, practices will be Dec. 2-18 and Jan. 13-29, 5-6 p.m.
The program is also looking for coaches. Contact Meyers for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)