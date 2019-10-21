Redbud Players is looking for a cast of four (or more) talented actors for the fast and funny “The 39 Steps,” a parody of the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name.
“The play tells the same spy story the film did, but with a comically small cast, lightning fast quick-changes, and actors playing multiple roles (occasionally at the same time),” said director Jess De Groot. “It should be a lot of fun for actors and for the audience.”
The cast list calls for one actor for the role of the hero, Richard Hannay, one actress to play the three women with whom he has romantic entanglements, and at least two other actors to play every other character in the show: heroes, villains, men, women, children and even the occasional inanimate object.
Auditions will be held at the Library Annex, 251 W. James St., Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, from 6:30-8 p.m. each day.
Performances will be Feb. 21-23 and Feb. 28-March 1 at Kestral Ridge. Information about show times and tickets will be available as show dates near.
For more information, contact De Groot at jess4102@hotmail.com.
