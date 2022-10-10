Columbus Redbud Players looking for actors

The Columbus theater group Redbud Players is looking for additional actors for two classic Agatha Christie short plays -- "The Wasp's Nest" and "The Patient."

The cast calls for women and men of a variety of ages. Kevin Miner is the director.

Auditions are being held now; practices have just begun. Performances will be the first two weekends in December at the Fireman's Park Pavilion in Columbus. Information about show times and tickets will be available as show dates come closer.

In "The Wasp's Nest," Hercule Poirot -- a fictional Belgian detective created by Agatha Christie -- visits a friend and tells him he is on a mission to solve a murder. In a twist on her other stories, it's a murder that has not yet been committed.

In "The Patient," Mrs. Wingfield has been horribly injured in a fall from her balcony. Because she is unable to communicate, the fall could have been an accident, attempted suicide or -- worse still -- a cold-blooded murder. As relatives gather round her hospital bed the tension builds. An ingenious device might help her convey a message that could solve the mystery.

For more information, contact Miner at kb_miner@yahoo.com or 920-253-8081.