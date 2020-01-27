Columbus' Redbud Players performing 'The 39 Steps' at Kestrel Ridge

Hitchcock meets hilarity in the Redbud Players’ production of “The 39 Steps,” a fast-paced whodunnit that combines mystery and comedy, along with a dash of romance.

Under the direction of Jessica de Groot of Columbus, the play features over 150 zany characters played by a cast of six.

John Landsness of Beaver Dam stars as Richard Hannay, the hero who valiantly tries to solve the mystery of The 39 Steps and clear his name of any wrongdoing. Angel Yako of Hustisford, Laurel Goetsch of Columbus, Amy Hopp of Waupun, Bonnie Franke of Beaver Dam and Otto Henning of Columbus play the other 149-plus characters.

Based on a novel by John Buchan, “The 39 Steps” was turned into a film by Alfred Hitchcock in 1935 and was later adapted for the stage by Patrick Barlow.

Shows will be at Kestrel Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and at 2 p.m. March 1. Tickets will be $10 each for general admission seating and will be sold at the door. Kestrel Ridge’s downstairs dining room will be open two hours before all performances for anyone who would like to eat before the show. On Friday nights, there will be a fish fry. On Saturdays and Sunday, there will be a casual menu. No reservations are needed.