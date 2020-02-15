Columbus Redbud Players ready to bring 'The 39 Steps" to Kestrel Ridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s fun; challenging but different,” Goetsch said.

De groot said “The 39 Steps” has been on the Redbud Players’ wish list for a few years. The group now has the time and acting talent to pull it off.

“Finally, it’s like ‘Oh, my gosh, we’re doing it,’” De groot said. “We have actors from all over. Its talent we’ve never seen before in this area. Every one of them is unique. I’m really excited to see them out there on stage with everybody.”

The plot follows character Richard Hannay, played by Landsness, who tries to solve the mystery of The 39 Steps, transforming from villain to hero. Landsness said the small cast and crew have bonded the past few months, turning rehearsals into a family atmosphere.

“It’s like a family because we all nitpick. We’ll complain about it and vent, but then come back and we’re all good with each other,” Landsness said. “In the end when you see all the work that goes into it, everybody finally has fun when they’re out there doing their thing. The cost of that is worth it. You wonder, why do this? But we love it.”