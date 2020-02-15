Columbus Redbud Players ready to bring 'The 39 Steps" to Kestrel Ridge

Columbus Redbud Players’ latest production, “The 39 Steps,” promises to deliver a performance to attendees unlike anything they’ve seen before.
The play is a humorous take on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 film, which was adapted from a novel by John Buchan and later a Broadway production by Patrick Barlow. Director Jessica de Groot said the fast-paced comedic mystery should entertain fans throughout the two-hour performance. A dedicated cast of six plays more than 100 characters, switching costumes and remaking scenes on the fly.
“The 39 Steps” premiers Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., at Columbus’ Kestrel Ridge. The show runs Feb. 22 and 28, also at 7:30, followed by a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 29. Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy a fish fry dinner at Kestrel Ridge before the show.
Cast members were selected through auditions last fall. De groot said rehearsals have been held since mid-November. In recent weeks, the cast has rehearsed Monday-Thursday, 6:30-9 p.m. With so many roles to perfect, De groot said rehearsal time is precious.
“We have actors that have multiple roles, it’s amazing,” De groot said. “Quite often, the play is built for four, but we ended up doing six because it’s a lot. It’s very quick.”
Cast members include Dan Landsness, from Beaver Dam, Angel Yako, Hustisford, Laurel Goetsch, Columbus, Amy Hopp, Waupun, Bonnie Franke, Beaver Dam and Otto Henning, Columbus. While most of the actors have previous stage experience, Goetsch said the play’s many roles allow her to stretch her acting skills.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s fun; challenging but different,” Goetsch said.
De groot said “The 39 Steps” has been on the Redbud Players’ wish list for a few years. The group now has the time and acting talent to pull it off.
“Finally, it’s like ‘Oh, my gosh, we’re doing it,’” De groot said. “We have actors from all over. Its talent we’ve never seen before in this area. Every one of them is unique. I’m really excited to see them out there on stage with everybody.”
The plot follows character Richard Hannay, played by Landsness, who tries to solve the mystery of The 39 Steps, transforming from villain to hero. Landsness said the small cast and crew have bonded the past few months, turning rehearsals into a family atmosphere.
“It’s like a family because we all nitpick. We’ll complain about it and vent, but then come back and we’re all good with each other,” Landsness said. “In the end when you see all the work that goes into it, everybody finally has fun when they’re out there doing their thing. The cost of that is worth it. You wonder, why do this? But we love it.”
De groot said the set is very prop-heavy, as scenes flip from different parts of the United Kingdom. The play is also de Groot’s first experience directing community theater. She’s led student productions in the past at the middle and high school level.
“It’s cool to see them grow and just evolve,” De groot said of her cast. “They’re here because they just love it, so it’s really great to hear their stories of why they’re here. We love it and want to put out something great for the community.”
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.