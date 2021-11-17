 Skip to main content
Columbus referendum to seek storm water utility approval
Columbus referendum to seek storm water utility approval

Stormwater Utility referendum discussed in Columbus (copy)

The creek that runs through Fireman's Park in Columbus is calm on Oct. 6, but severe storms have caused the water to go over the banks of the creek and run into yards and homes in the area. Columbus City Council approved the wording of a referendum question for the April 5 election asking the voters about forming a stormwater utility. 

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

COLUMBUS – Columbus City Council approved the wording of a referendum to add a storm water utility for the April election.

The question will read, “Shall the City of Columbus Stormwater Utility be permitted to charge its customers for maintenance and operation of stormwater management facilities and infrastructure without reducing the levy limit for fees collected?”

A storm water utility operates like an electric or water utility and can collect fees related to controlling. It may collect fees used to fund a municipal storm water management program. Other communities, including Beaver Dam, added storm water utilities before the state required taxpayer approval by residents.

The council is looking at what to do to control flooding around homes near the Crawfish River. The council has discussed improvements to the area around Fireman’s Park, which has had the most serious storm water issues.

The spring election will be held April 5.

