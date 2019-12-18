Related to this story
Most Popular
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – There were no injuries Friday night when area fire departments gathered to battle a mobile home fire at 11:30 p.m. at N82…
BEAVER DAM / MAYVILLE—Mark A. Breselow, 64, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
Theft — At 7:34 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a stolen hockey stick from the Family Center, 609 Gould St.
Vandalism — At 9:03 a.m. Friday, police received a report that a pink powder bomb was set off in a vehicle on Fourth Street. Police were to fo…
A teen runaway called 911 to report she was a victim of sex trafficking, leading to the arrest of six men in Green Lake County.
Beaver Dam added 12.6 acres on Madison Street and County Road G for a future Kwik Trip development with Common Council approval Monday.
A federal grand jury indicted two men Monday, with prosecutors alleging a conspiracy to carry out prostitution activities at the former Hardwa…
BEAVER DAM—Jane E. Kahlow, 64, of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
JUNEAU – A four-day trial opened Tuesday for a 36-year-old Beaver Dam man accused of pointing a gun at a Beaver Dam police officer in the fall…
HORICON — John Deere is continuing to expand in Horicon.