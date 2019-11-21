Concerned residents along Hibbard Street in Columbus made one thing clear to city officials at a meeting Nov. 20: they do not want sidewalks.
Hibbard residents filled the Columbus Area Senior Center for a public informational session. Most City Council members attended the meeting and fielded questions and complaints from residents in the Hibbard neighborhood. The street is scheduled for an extensive reconstruction project in the summer of 2020.
According to City Engineer Jason Lietha, road work would begin in May and be completed in 3-4 months. Lietha stressed that project design is only 50-60% complete. He said the city will likely hold a public hearing in early January and changes can still be made to the project. Following public feedback, and council discussion, the project could be altered. Lietha said a bid contract will likely be approved early next year that will include price quotes.
“We’ll have a better idea of actual costs then,” he said.
Council Member Katie Ryan said there are plenty of streets in need of repair, but Hibbard is one of the worst in the city.
“That’s why we chose Hibbard,” Ryan said. “It’s a terrible street. It needs to be replaced.”
While residents along Hibbard welcome repairs to the ailing roadway, many are disappointed plans call for sidewalk installation.
“Chapter 90 of the city ordinance requires sidewalks,” Lietha said.
The city engineer said preliminary plans to include sidewalks were approved by the City Council. Some residents are concerned sidewalks will lead to more standing water, which could freeze and cause safety issues. Lietha said water is meant to travel over sidewalks, down curbs and gutter systems collecting storm water drainage. The 2020 project also includes curb and gutter installation.
“Now, wait a minute, that was passed for all new subdivisions and areas,” said Hibbard resident Dr. Jim Will, referring to the ordinance. “All existing areas were fine without the sidewalks and were exempt from that. You need to look at that very carefully because I don’t think that fits under the ordinance.”
You have free articles remaining.
Another issue with residents is the project’s timing. Several of them claim they received short notice of the project just last month. Residents will have to help fund the project through assessments and are worried about potential costs. Lietha provided a few rough estimates, but won’t know final assessment costs until project planning is complete.
Will believes there is a legal issue with the city’s abrupt notice. However, city officials said Hibbard reconstruction was discussed in 2015, but plans were made to repair other streets. Former mayor Kelly Crombie said the city’s notice is consistent with past procedures. Lietha said the project timeline is typical with most street reconstructions. He said recent discussions to repair Hibbard began last summer.
“Maybe that’s something we need to work on and get better at,” Council President Andy Traxler said of providing notice.
Neighbors along Hibbard are also worried about plans to widen the street. Since Hibbard provides an ideal, quick access point to different parts of Columbus, motorists often neglect posted speed limits, according to residents.
Will said he would like to see speed bumps and stop signs installed instead of sidewalks. Lietha said stop signs can be recommended to the plan.
“You say people drive 45 miles per hour down the street, but yet you want pedestrians to walk down a dark street at night without sidewalks?” asked Council Member Ed Johnson.
Hibbard resident Mark Krause said he surveyed most of his neighbors along the street. Krause said 97% do not want a sidewalk.
According to Lietha, work will also include new water mains, hydrants, valves, copper pipes and new shut-off systems. Mayor Mike Thom said the city is very flexible with payment plans. Traxler said the city has allowed some residents to pay assessments through as much as 20 years.
“We’re very open to these concerns and are understanding,” Thom said. “Every project is unique. That’s why we have public hearings, to hear if there are hardships. Let us know. We want to hear from you.”
While Wednesday’s session got somewhat contentious, one resident praised council members for attending, saying “we applaud you guys. You’re not the enemy here. We do want the street done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)