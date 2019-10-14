Columbus Public Works reminds residents that the last TV and appliance drop off for the season will be Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Landscape Recycling Center from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. A $30 per item prepaid sticker is required prior to drop-off. Prepaid stickers can be purchased at City Hall or the Public Works office. Appliances accepted are washers, dryers, water heaters, TVs, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, air conditioning units and dehumidifiers.
For questions, contact the Public Works Department at 920-623-5908 or send email to columbusdpw@columbuswi.us.
